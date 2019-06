FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is welcoming three new baby animals.

Three Canadian lynx cubs were born at the zoo in May. Zoo officials say the cubs named Acadia, Nootka, and Sekani are doing well. Sekani has an issue with his foot and was transferred to another zoo for treatment.

The mother and the cubs are remaining off exhibit currently, but they will be making an appearance later this season.