Lutheran Hospitals penalized over patient injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Lutheran Health Network Hospitals in Fort Wayne are being penalized by Medicare over patient injuries.

Lutheran Hospital and Lutheran’s Orthopaedic Hospital are both going to lose 1% of Medicare payments over the next federal fiscal year, according to the News-Sentinel.

They’re among 751 hospitals across the country that have the highest rates of patient injuries. It’s the second straight year for Lutheran Hospital to be penalized under these rules.

A spokesperson says Lutheran network and hospital leaders are continually working to improve care. Apparently the main culprit is C.diff cases, a form of bacteria that can cause sometimes life-threatening colon problems.

Goshen General Hospital was also penalized.