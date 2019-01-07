Lutheran Foundation donates $1.5M to Rescue Mission capital campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Foundation made a big donation today to The Rescue Mission’s project to build a new facility in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Foundation presented a $1.5-million check this morning to the campaign, which will move into its public phase this spring.

“It’s inspiring to have such a significant investment to complete the leadership phase of our campaign,” said Rescue Mission CEO and Senior Pastor Donovan Coley. “Our relationship with the Lutheran Foundation is a special one, as we are both committed to addressing the mental health peace of those we serve.”

Lutheran Foundation CEO Marcia Marcia Haaf said they wanted to make the investment due to a “mutual commitment to addressing the issue of mental illness with Christ at the center” and “eliminating the stigma of mental illness.”

The donation gives the Foundation naming rights for the Rescue Mission’s new building’s community area, which will include a dining facility and chapel.

The Mission’s $23.1-Million City on a Hill campaign includes a four-story building on the corner of Lafayette and Washington, as well as an expansion of the Mission’s women and children’s ministry, Charis House.