Lutheran Downtown Hospital hosting open house Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lutheran Downtown Hospital is hosting a community open house Saturday ahead of the hospital’s grand opening later this month.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 702 Van Buren Street. Free parking will be available in the garage at 800 Broadway. COVID-19 mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed, with masks provided.

The new hospital will include 60 beds with room to expand, inpatient and outpatient services, a 19-room emergency department, four surgery suites, three endoscopy suites, diagnostic imaging services, robotic-assisted surgery capabilities and laboratory services. Learn more about the new hospital here.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital will open on Nov. 13.