Lunch on the Plaza returns June 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District is bringing back its popular Lunch on the Plaza event series this summer. Weekly concerts will be taking place every Thursday in June, July and August from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freimann Square.

New attractions include the “Chow Down…Town” contest, which invites attendees to visit information booths during the event for a chance to win a $20 gift card to the downtown restaurant of their choice. A new winner will be picked each week and all entries have a shot at a grand prize drawing that includes a night’s stay at the Hilton Downtown, dinner for two at the Features restaurant, couple’s massage at Kamylle’s Spa Bar and tickets for two to a show at the Embassy Theatre.

The event starts June 1st with the music of Fernando Tarango.