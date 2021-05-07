Lunch on the Square returns for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular Fort Wayne summertime tradition returns this year.

The Lunch on the Square event in downtown Fort Wayne will return to its regular location on Freimann Square, every Thursday from 11:30am to 1:30pm from June 3rd to August 26th.

The Downtown Improvement District says it’ll feature great food and live music; tables will be set up according to social distancing recommendations, face masks will be recommended, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

