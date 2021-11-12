Lt. Gov. Crouch to help crowdfunding campaign for Bluffton alley project

BLUFFTON, Ind. (State of Indiana): Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced a partnership with Bluffton NOW! to improve five key alleyways in downtown Bluffton.

If Bluffton NOW! reaches its fundraising goal by Jan. 11, 2022 Bluffton residents will be able to enjoy their alleyways through a matching grant through IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.

“Finding better uses for these alleyways is a great way to encourage people to visit downtown Bluffton,” Crouch said. “We hope this alley activation will support local small businesses and enhance tourism.”

Funds from this campaign will install 5 pedestrian-friendly alleyways to lighting, artwork, seating, amenities within these unique spaces to help make these spaces part of the draw of downtown.

“This is a great opportunity to help get the Downtown Pathways Project from concept to reality,” Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr., Bluffton NOW!, President. “This project will continue to help grow our city center into a true destination.”

The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.5 million in public funds and an additional $4.5 million in matching IHCDA funds. To date, the program has a more than 96% success rate.

The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.

Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity.

IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.