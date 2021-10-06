Lt. Conway resigns from Elkhart PD shortly before hearing

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Lt. Carl Conway resigned Wednesday, just before a disciplinary hearing was scheduled to remove him.

Chief Kris Seymore says that hearing has been cancelled, as the objectives of the disciplinary process have been achieved. Seymore says he has accepted Conway’s resignation, which is effective on Friday.

The Chief says he looks forward to “closing this chapter of the department’s history.” He says with Conway’s resignation the entire department moves forward in a positive direction. Conway’s resignation was unexpected and not the result of any agreement.

Last month Seymore called for Conway to be fired as a result of the Lieutenant’s role in the wrongful conviction of Andrew Royer.