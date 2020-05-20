Lottery operator fined millions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The firm that operates the Hoosier Lottery is facing a multi-million dollar fine.

IGT Indiana is expected to miss its target for surplus revenues sent to the state this year, thanks to a dip in sales, by about $10-million according to the Journal Gazette. As a result, the state lottery commission is fining them $3.6-million.

The biggest reason for the shortfall is the fact that more than 200 lottery retailers have had to close, at least partially, over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says money from lottery sales goes toward paying on public employee pensions and lowering excise taxes.