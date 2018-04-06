Loomis decides against challenging Richards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It turns out Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will be unopposed in the Republican primary next month.

That’s because former deputy chief prosecutor J. Michael Loomis has decided not to run. The Journal Gazette reports he was actively considering it after a local activist group called “Flip this City” urged him to do so.

The group wants Richards out of office, saying she is often too lax on prosecuting homicides, and too slow to do so when such cases do make it to court. They’ve also called on her to step down, but she refused.