Longtime Fort Wayne bakery sold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): An industrial baking company in Fort Wayne is under new ownership. Michigan-based private equity firm Blackford Capital says it has sold Ellison Bakery to Tilia Holdings in Chicago, though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The 75-year-old bakery produces cookie, snack bar, crunch, and inclusion products for the industrial market, foodservice industry, and retail and private label customers.
“Since our initial investment, our team has been honored to partner with the Ellis family, Ellison Bakery’s management team, and our esteemed group of co-investors to successfully grow and refine the company’s business model,” said Jeff Johnson, managing director of Blackford and former chairman of Ellison Bakery. “The investments we made to expand its capabilities should position the company to accelerate and achieve its next phase of expansion. We have high confidence in the established leadership’s ability to realize their numerous growth initiatives.”
Ellison Bakery was launched by Donald Ellis in 1945 inside his family garage. Blackford Capital did not specify whether any jobs would be affected by the sale.
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.