Longtime Fort Wayne bakery sold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): An industrial baking company in Fort Wayne is under new ownership. Michigan-based private equity firm Blackford Capital says it has sold Ellison Bakery to Tilia Holdings in Chicago, though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 75-year-old bakery produces cookie, snack bar, crunch, and inclusion products for the industrial market, foodservice industry, and retail and private label customers.