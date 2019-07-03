Logistics company to develop, add jobs in Allen County

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – Universal Dedicated of Fort Wayne, announced plans to expand its operations in Indiana which will create up to 130 jobs in Allen County by the end of next year.

Universal Dedicated is a full-service provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Logistics.

The company is planning to invest $25 million to expand out around ten acres at Fogwell Parkway in Roanoke. The site will serve as a holding yard and house transportation assess and dispatch operations offices. The expansion will allow the company to be more efficient in its regional transportation services.

Construction is expected to begin some in the fall of this year with the completion predicted at the end of this year.

Universal Logistics employs more than 5,000 full-time workers including 400 in Indiana and 225 at Universal Dedicated. The company is hiring for many positions including logistics managers, CDL drivers, diesel and trailer mechanics, and administrative clerks. Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.

Universal Logistics has its headquarters located in Michigan. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Columbia and services many industries like aerospace, automotive, energy, government services, health care, industrial, metals, retail, consumer goods and more.

In Indiana, Universal Logistics also supports subsidiary operations at its Logistics Insights Corporation locations in Hammond, Indianapolis, Roanoke and Fort Wayne.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb said “Companies like Universal Dedicated are helping us take Indiana’s economy to the next level. As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to help companies reach customers across the Midwest, across the country and around the globe. I will continue to be laser-focused on enhancing our infrastructure network so that Universal Dedicated can help to drive our economy forward.”

Matt Lock, Vice President of Operations for Universal Dedicated said “This is a big win for our organization and Allen County. We appreciate our customer’s continued trust and growth in our services and for making us their primary-source transportation provider. We also recognize our most important asset, our employees, for their hard work and dedication, once again proving that people-driven solutions enable our success. We look forward to growing our team and maintaining our reputation for best-in-industry service levels, continuous improvement and cost savings initiatives for our customers.”

Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters said in a joint statement, “We seek great business partners here in Allen County, but we also want terrific corporate neighbors. Universal Logistics checks both of those boxes, and we look forward to the economic and social benefits this tremendous company’s expansion will have on our community.”

Universal Dedicated was offered up to $1.35 Million in conditional tax credits by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation based on the company’s job creation plans. The company is not eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosiers are hired.