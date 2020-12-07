Loeffler, Warnock Senate Debate Aftermath

Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic challenger in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, Raphael Warnock debated on Sunday night. It will follow a 5 p.m. debate where Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger to Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue in a separate runoff also scheduled for Jan. 5, will likely have the stage to himself. Perdue has refused to debate Ossoff in the runoff after engaging in multiple debates ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. “Sen. Loeffler looks forward to exposing Warnock as the most radically liberal candidate anywhere in the country and hear why he has attacked our police, military, small businesses, Israel and virtually every single voting bloc in the state of Georgia,” Stephen Lawson, Loeffler campaign communications director, said when the campaign committed to the APC debate. Warnock tweeted that Georgians will know “who will work for them,” after the debate.

Who had the better debate night? What will voters think of the candidates? With the insite, Political Strategist and CEO of Beast Digital, Ryan Cassin joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Monday.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.