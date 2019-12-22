Lockdown lifted at Lutheran Hospital

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): A lockdown protocol was lifted this afternoon after being implemented earlier today at Lutheran Hospital, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

The measures were learned of early this morning, and although hospital officials confirmed the lockdown, they did not comment on the reason, other than to say that the measures were put in place with patient safety as the top priority. It’s unknown exactly how long Lutheran was on lockdown.

Hospital officials thanked law enforcement for their continued efforts.