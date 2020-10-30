Local trick-or-treat times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Halloween weekend is here, and that means little superheroes, ghosts, witches, and princesses will be out and about to gather candy for the annual tradition.

But with health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, many area communities have adjusted their trick-or-treat schedules and rules. The city of Albion has canceled trick-or-treating entirely, while the following Allen County communities will be participating but with adjusted schedules or rules, per our Partners in News at ABC 21:

Aboite – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Officials said they are working with the Allen County Health Department on COVID-19 guidelines so folks can be safe while going door-to-door.

Wild Zoo Halloween – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will remain open through Oct. 31 but will not stage its annual “Wild Zoo Halloween” this year.

Grabill – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hoagland – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Hoagland Fire Department will offer refreshments for those stopping by the firehouse and will have its trucks out and about in the community.

Huntertown – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leo-Cedarville – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monroeville – Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Porch lights should be left on at participating homes. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the town will stage a trunk or treat at the park from 2 p.m. through 4:30 p.m., then a Halloween parade at 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Youth Center – The center will host a Costume & Candy Walk on the Monroeville Park walking path on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for participants and treats will be distributed.

New Haven – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodburn – Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lions Club Halloween Party – The Lions Club will host a pumpkin decorating contest and a costume parade from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Phoenix Manor (23005 Woodburn Road) on Saturday, Oct. 31. All ages are welcome. Additional information is available here.

Click here for the full list of participating northeast Indiana counties.