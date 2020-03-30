Local, state unemployment numbers down for February

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Unemployment in Fort Wayne and across the state of Indiana was down for February in numbers released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan area saw 3.3 percent unemployment, down from 3.4 percent in January and down from the benchmark of February 2019 of 3.5 percent. Allen County stood at 3.4 percent unemployment for the month.

“February was a healthy place in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for job seekers,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “However as last week’s initial unemployment claims reflected, the job market is shifting dramatically this month as employers respond to the reality of the shelter-in-place order and altered spending habits.”

Meanwhile, the state of Indiana saw unemployment tick down to 3.4 percent, down from 3.6 percent in January and from the benchmark of 3.9 percent of February of 2019.

Nationally, unemployment dipped below 4 percent for February, coming in at 3.8 percent. That’s compared to 4 percent for January and the 4.1 percent benchmark of February 2019.

For a map of the unemployment numbers by county, click here.

March unemployment numbers are set to be released on April 20 according to Blakeman.