Local Singing Sensation, Addison Agen Releasing New Album

Local singing sensation, and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” Addison Agen joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the release of her new album.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511