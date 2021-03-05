Local school districts hope and plan for traditional commencements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At least three Allen County school districts plan on having some form of traditional high school graduation ceremonies this year.

The pandemic ruined many students’ graduation plans last year, but Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that officials are trying to come up with a plan to keep that from happening again:

“Obviously, we have to live within the conditions that exist. If we continue our current trend of reducing the number of cases and the hope that vaccinations are providing, we might be able to have a commencement ceremony that’s pretty close to normal.”

East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools are both moving forward with plans for traditional ceremonies as well.