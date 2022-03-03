Local real estate company to build headquarters at Southtown Centre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local real estate company will build its headquarters in southeast Fort Wayne.

LegacyOne, Inc. plans to build a 6,000-square foot building on 1.3 acres of land bounded by Menards to the west, Southtown Crossing to the north and east and South Phoenix Parkway to the south. Owner Linda Golden was joined by City of Fort Wayne officials to make the announcement Thursday.

Legacy Office Centre will hold the corporate offices of LegacyOne’s real estate, construction and property management business as part of a $500,000 investment.

Golden says she is in the planning stages for additional commercial development on the nearly five acres of land remaining, which could include more office space, retail and a coffee or bake shop. There is goal of five total buildings.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission is supporting the project through the transfer of the project real estate.