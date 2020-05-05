Local organizations hoping for boost on “Giving Tuesday Now”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “Giving Tuesday” is back, earlier than usual.

Typically, “Giving Tuesday” is a day for giving back to nonprofits and charities on both a local and national level, held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, however, it’s being held today, as a response to the economic and financial damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called “Giving Tuesday NOW,” today organizers are encouraging you to support healthcare workers, give to the organizations you love the most, and help out small businesses.

Some local efforts include an effort by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne to raise funds for the Embassy Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, and more.

Find their full list here.

“Giving Tuesday” will also be held on its traditional day as well, this year falling on December 1st.