Local officials hopeful with COVID-19 progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s death rate from COVID-19 is not as high as area experts were afraid it would be, giving everyone a sense of hope.

Allen County Health Department Director Dr. Deborah McMahan told the Journal Gazette that in March, local officials were expecting a 10% fatality rate from the respiratory illness; it’s turned out to be around 7% instead, while the statewide rate is 6%.

The vast majority of the deaths are in those ages 60 and over.

McMahan adds that as Indiana reopens, if people keep up with social distancing and handwashing, everyone should be able to return to a sense of normalcy confidently.