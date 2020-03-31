Local nurse diagnosed with COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Allen County’s COVID-19 cases is a nurse at Lutheran Hospital.

According to the Journal Gazette, the woman in her 30s was told to quarantine for 14 days early last week, but ended up going to the emergency room last Thursday and has been hospitalized at Lutheran Hospital ever since. Stacy Rodriguez identified herself as a COVID-19 patient on social media.

A Lutheran spokesperson says they’re currently following CDC-established exposure procedures for any potentially exposed staff and patients.

Rodriguez was previously considered healthy, with no known health problems.

“I am so short of breath just repositioning myself in the bed,” Rodriguez writes. “I never even turned on my TV to this day because I only focus on breathing.”