Local Non-Profit Accepting Applications For Summer Job Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): TeenWorks is a local non-profit that hopes to empower teens to achieve excellence in community, college, and future careers. The organization is now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Program, looking to hire 50 teens who are interested in earning wages, developing their professional skill set. The program runs June 21st through July 28th and is a great opportunity for students to gain work experience, acquire new skills, and build their resumes.

Additionally, students attend weekly professional development sessions focused on financial literacy, career exploration, and professional communication – all while earning a paycheck. Other benefits to participating in the program include daily lunch and snacks, transportation, uniforms, and all equipment necessary to complete their summer projects.