Local native to compete for spot on Team USA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne native will be trying out for Team USA’s Women’s Basketball Team.

Karissa McLaughlin is a graduate of Homestead High School and plays guard for Purdue University. The Journal Gazette reports she’s received and accepted an invitation to try out for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

McLaughlin is one of 36 women invited to compete in the trials in Colorado Springs from May 16th-20th. Twelve players will make the cut.

The Pan American Games run from July 26th to August 11th.