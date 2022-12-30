Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl.

38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

In July of 2021, Tudor was staying at the Quality Inn with her four children. At around 2 a.m. on July 10, one of Tudor’s children was found alone by a hotel employee running around knocking on doors.

The hotel employee told officers that she went to Tudor’s room to wake her and saw her with two small children lying in bed and later found a third child when Tudor moved over.

When interviewed by officers, Tudor indicated that she was addicted to methamphetamines, however, she did not use them while she was with her kids. Tudor explained that she was really tired and also homeless.

Upon looking through her text messages, investigators found out that Tudor had texted the father, telling him the little girl was dead and she had a bunch of drugs in the room. The little girl’s father told Tudor to call 911 after he went to the hotel room and grabbed all of the drugs.

Tudor said later she had gone on a “3-day binge” and then tested positive for meth when she took a drug test.

Tudor faces up to nine years if her plea deal is approved by a judge. Her sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2024.