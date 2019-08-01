Local Kroger associates reach new labor agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger associates working in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, entered into a new agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 700.

Kroger Family of Companies is investing $500 million in associate wages, training and development as a part of Restock Kroger. The improvements go along with the company’s efforts to accelerate pay and benefits.

The new collective bargaining agreement covers close to 3,000 associates. Per the agreement, starting wages will be raised to $10 per hour for most clerks, and associates will get regular wage increases every six months.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a career with promise. A key driver of Restock Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in our associates in many ways, including wages and our industry-leading Feed Your Future education assistance program,” said Pam Matthews, Kroger Central Division president. “Fort Wayne is one of several markets across the United States where Kroger is increasing wages, and the company will continue to invest in additional divisions.”

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that benefits our associates,” Matthews said. “This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored health care and continues investments in our associates’ pension fund for their retirement. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the uplifting service they provide every day to our customers.”

The deal was also praised by the UFCW. “We negotiated a contract that creates more opportunity for our members to have a better life,” said UFCW Local 700 President Joe Chorpenning. “By sticking together, we reached an agreement that increases pay; protects affordable, quality health care; and secures retirement benefits for the future.”