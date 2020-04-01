Local jobless claims up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits in Allen County has nearly tripled week-to-week.

Two weeks ago, more than 3,500 people failed for unemployment in Allen County. Last week, it was more than 9,900, according to figures reported by the Journal Gazette.

The number of those filing for unemployment statewide surged last week to almost 174,000, up a staggering 120,000 from two weeks ago.

The rise in jobless claims comes as businesses are forced to either shut down or cut back on staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.