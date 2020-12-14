Local healthcare workers to receive first COVID-19 vaccines today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The fight against COVID-19 is about to turn a corner locally, as eligible area healthcare workers can start getting vaccinated this week.

As a pilot site for the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health expects to begin administering the first doses to “a small number” of workers as early as today, with mass vaccinations set to begin tomorrow.

Parkview will perform the vaccinations at the Parkview Mirro Center and is anticipating a shipment of around 2,000 doses this week and 8,000 doses next week. Other approved area health systems and hospitals will be starting up their vaccination clinics in the near future.

“Having a vaccine is a huge step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “As one of the first health care organizations to receive shipment of the vaccine, Parkview has set up a clinic that will allow those first eligible recipients to be vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We strongly encourage those who meet the IDOH criteria to be vaccinated and help begin to protect our communities.”

According to the IDOH, the first round of vaccine will be allocated to healthcare personnel who have the greatest potential for exposure to the coronavirus. Those eligible will be notified by their employer, professional organization, or licensing agency, and will get a link to the IDOH online platform to register for an appointment.

Vaccines will be distributed both to Parkview employees and other eligible healthcare workers from organizations in Allen, Huntington, and Whitley Counties.

You can find the IDOH’s vaccine distribution plan at this link. Many health officials say the general public should not expect the vaccine to be available to them until early Spring.