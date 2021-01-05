Local health workers begin second round of COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The second round of local COVID-19 vaccine doses is now underway.

According to the Journal Gazette, some Parkview Health workers who got the first dose of the Pfizer version of the vaccine on December 14th received their second dose Monday. A Parkview representative says that the second dose is necessary to make vaccine recipients immune to the coronavirus.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines need to be taken in two doses, three weeks apart. Lutheran Health Network workers will also be getting their second round of shots this week.

The general public should be able to start getting the shots this spring.

The vaccinations come as 83% of Parkview’s and 84% of Lutheran Hospital’s intensive care units in Fort Wayne are occupied.