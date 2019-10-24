Local GM workers begin voting on tentative contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hundreds of local members of the union striking against General Motors have begun voting on a tentative new contract.

Leaders of the United Auto Workers Local 2209 in Fort Wayne yesterday went over the agreement’s details, which include permanent jobs for temporary workers and promises an $11,000 bonus if members ratify the deal.

However, it’s coming up against opposition, as workers in New York and Kentucky have already voted against it, in part because it doesn’t reopen some recently-closed GM plants.

We’re on day 39 of the strike. Voting on the deal will continue nationwide through Friday.