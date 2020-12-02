Local General Motors plant to hire over 200 temporary workers

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – General Motors is hiring over 200 temporary part-time workers for the Fort Wayne plant.

The addition of part-time workers is partly due to an effort to boost the production of full-size pickup trucks as the demand for them is bigger than it has ever been, according to General Motors. These additional workers will also help supplement when employees take a vacation, change jobs, or become ill.

The temporary positions will pay $16.67 per hour with a maximum of 32 hours a week. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, after temporary employees are there for 90 days, they will be eligible for some benefits and then even more benefits after 120 days.

Those considering to apply for the positions must be 18 years of age or older, eligible to work in the United States, submit to hair drug testing, a background check, be available to work flexible hours on all shifts, and able to work overtime with little notice.

