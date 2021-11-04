Local COVID vaccinations for ages 5-11 start today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are starting to roll out locally.

The Allen County Health Department says they’ll start issuing the Pfizer vaccine for free to children today at their vaccination site at the Memorial Coliseum. Administrator Mindy Waldron told the Journal Gazette that appointments are recommended, either by calling 211 or by signing up at ourshot.in.gov.

Super Shot will start rolling out shots on Saturday, as will some local Walgreens locations, while CVS says their Fort Wayne and Decatur pharmacies will begin administering the shots on Monday.

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11, approved for use by both the FDA (on an emergency use authorization) and CDC, uses a third of the dose of an adult’s immunization, with no reported “serious” side effects, and requires two doses before an individual is considered fully vaccinated.