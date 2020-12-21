Local COVID-19 cases could be hitting plateau

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s COVID-19 case numbers appear to be leveling off.

Another 258 county residents tested positive yesterday, bringing the total case number to almost 26,000, but Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter tells the Journal Gazette there’s been a drop in the pace by which that number grows recently.

That plateau is good news, according to Sutter, who says it means there’s a chance to not overwhelm hospital systems before the two approved COVID-19 vaccines make their way into healthcare workers and patients alike.

431 Allen County residents have died this year from COVID-19; more than 371,000 have died nationwide.