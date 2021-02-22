Local COVID-19 case rate continues to drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Daily COVID-19 case numbers in Allen County continue to stay under three digits.

For the 11th straight day yesterday, there were fewer than 100 new cases, with no new local COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, according to numbers released by the Allen County Health Department.

The Journal Gazette reports another 888 cases and 35 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the death toll in Indiana to 11,947.

Almost 1.3-million Hoosiers have so far received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.