Local COVID-19 case numbers rising

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 cases in Allen County are trending upward.

The Allen County Health Department announced 101 new cases yesterday, and the Journal Gazette reports the 844 new cases overall for April so far is an average of about 77 per day. Last month’s daily average was around 53.

The state Health Department says the statewide total of cases is just under 699,000, with a death toll of 12,743. Allen County’s death toll stands at 666, and another 63 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, with 27 confirmed PCR cases and 36 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 38,804.

Close to 1.4-million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.