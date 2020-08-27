Local CEO Group works to keep Do It Best HQ in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The message from a group of local CEOs is clear: losing Do It Best from Allen County would be a massive mistake, and the community needs to work hard to keep them here.

Sweetwater Sound President and CEO Chuck Surack, car dealer Tom Kelley and Steel Dynamics President and CEO Mark Millett were tapped by the Community Research Institute at PFW to try to make sure that Do It Best doesn’t leave Allen County after concerns were raised that the Electric Works project might be in jeopardy.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the loss of Do It Best would mean more than 830 jobs and 117-million dollars annually would leave the local economy. Fort Wayne has lost other key headquarters in the past 25 years including Lincoln Financial and Central Soya.

Do It Best has annual sales approaching 4-billion dollars and is currently headquartered in New Haven.