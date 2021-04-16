Local car dealer donates $20,000 to Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne made a big donation to a scholarship fund set up in honor of a Fort Wayne radio broadcasting legend today.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne presented a $20,000 check to Federated Media General Manager Ben Saurer at the dealership at the corner of Lima Rd. and Coliseum Blvd. as a result of Subaru’s annual “Share the Love” sales event and fundraiser.

During November and December of last year, $300 of every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased was donated to each customer’s choice from a number of charitable partners. In addition, $5 from every oil change performed in the Fort Wayne dealership’s service department also went to the fund.

The Charly Butcher Scholarship Fund offers scholarships to college students who are either communication or education majors in northeast Indiana. Learn more about the fund and donate here.