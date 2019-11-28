Local businesses ready for “Small Business Saturday”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Don’t forget local businesses while you’re doing your holiday shopping.

This Saturday is “Small Business Saturday,” an effort started by American Express back in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but with local businesses in mind.

Shoppers are encouraged to patronize those brick-and-mortar businesses that are small, local, and owned and staffed by those who live in your community.

Since 2009, shoppers have spent an estimated $103 billion at small businesses nationwide for “Small Business Saturday.”

