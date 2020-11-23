Local business to offer free tables, chairs for “socially-distant” Thanksgiving celebrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local business is offering some help to families looking to celebrate a socially-distant Thanksgiving.

Ado Kantarevic, owner of One Fine Party party rental, tells Fort Wayne’s NBC his company is offering free chair and table rentals to families who want to celebrate responsibly.

“Nobody can be happier than me at this moment that I can give something to good people here,” Kantarevic said. “At least I could go ahead and provide the table and chairs and seating for those people so they don’t have to spend the money on that.”

Kantarevic says he’s concerned about the pandemic due to having a pre-existing health condition, and he wants to make sure people can still celebrate while doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.