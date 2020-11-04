Local 2020 General Election Results

By
Brian Davis
-

The following is a list of area races and ballot measures, provided by our Partners in News at ABC 21. We will be updating this list throughout the vote-counting process.

For National results, click here.

Indiana US President
20% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Donald Trump (R) 357316 57%
Jo Jorgensen (L) 10623 2%
Joe Biden (D) 262325 42%
Ohio US President
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Donald Trump (R) 0 0%
Jo Jorgensen (L) 0 0%
Joe Biden (D) 0 0%
Indiana Governor
14% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Eric Holcomb (R) 282457 63%
Woodrow Myers (D) 111886 25%
Donald Rainwater L 52643 12%
Indiana Attorney General
14% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jonathan Weinzapfel (D) 152336 35%
Todd Rokita (R) 279924 65%
US House IN District 3
33% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Chip Coldiron (D) 33544 30%
Jim Banks (R) 80022 70%
US House IN District 5
33% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Christina Hale (D) 83369 52%
Kenneth Tucker L 4193 3%
Victoria Spartz (R) 72628 45%
Indiana Statehouse District 50
56% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Daniel Leonard (R) 12669 73%
Jorge Fernandez (D) 4613 27%
Indiana Statehouse District 33
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Prescott (R) 0 0%
Julie Snider (D) 0 0%
Indiana Statehouse District 32
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Amie Neiling (D) 0 0%
Anthony Cook (R) 0 0%
Indiana State Senate District 16
1% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Juli Dominguez (D) 5693 39%
Justin Busch (R) 8969 61%
Shall IN Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Shall IN Appeals Court D2 Judge Cale Bradford be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Shall IN Appeals Court D3 Judge Elizabeth Tavitas be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Shall IN Appeals Court D4 Judge Melissa May be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Shall IN Appeals Court D5 Judge Elaine Brown be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Shall IN Appeals Court D5 Judge Margret Robb be retained?
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
US House OH District 8
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Vanessa Enoch (D) 0 0%
Warren Davidson (R) 0 0%
US House OH District 5
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bob Latta (R) 0 0%
Nick Rubando (D) 0 0%
Ohio Supreme Court Term Commencing Jan. 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John O’Donnell 0 0%
Sharon Kennedy 0 0%
Ohio Supreme Court Term Commencing Jan. 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jennifer Brunner 0 0%
Judi French 0 0%
Allen County Council At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Robert Armstrong (R) 13669 20%
Ken Fries (R) 14112 21%
Kyle Kerley (R) 12178 18%
Melissa Fisher (D) 9934 15%
Erin Fogg (D) 7412 11%
Stephanie Henry (D) 9460 14%
Allen County Surveyor
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeff Sorg (R) 18614 61%
Nicholas Nelson (D) 11718 39%
EACS School Board – District 4E
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Scott Garner 243 42%
Steven Screeton 329 58%
EACS School Board – District 5R
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jennifer Blackburn 1743 32%
Robert Nelson Jr. 1025 19%
Lee Wilson Jr. 2600 48%
FWCS Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Glenna Jehl 593 37%
Regenia Jones 419 26%
Jennifer Matthias 601 37%
FWCS Board – District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
William Critell 879 51%
Thomas Smith 859 49%
FWCS Board – District 5
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Steve Corona 1917 66%
Jose Dominguez 1009 34%
NACS Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Steve Bartkus 1926 50%
Zachary Felger 1926 50%
SACS Board – District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bradley Mills 3679 72%
Paul Moss 1458 28%
SACS Board – District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jennifer Bennett 2473 41%
Tracy Bilodeau 1659 28%
Scott Myers 1884 31%
Adams Superior Court Judge
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Patrick Miller (R) 0 0%
Sam Conrad (D) 0 0%
North Adams Community School Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Bradley Boyle 0 0%
Kim Brandt 0 0%
Carla Bultemeier 0 0%
Jill Colclasure 0 0%
South Adams School Board At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Gina Dunnuck 0 0%
Kyle Litwiller 0 0%
Amy Orr 0 0%
Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board – Butler Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Marcus Carlson 0 0%
Travis Holcomb 0 0%
Mark Thrush 0 0%
Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board – City of Garrett
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Elizabeth Leitch 0 0%
Danny Weimer 0 0%
DeKalb Central School Board – City of Auburn
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Davis 0 0%
Heather Krebs 0 0%
DeKalb Central School Board – Fairfield/Smithfield
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeff Johnson 0 0%
Joshua Newbauer 0 0%
East Noble School Board – At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Denise Holbrook 1844 41%
David Pine 2684 59%
East Noble School Board – Orange Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Brad Anderson 2328 59%
Danny Beall 1596 41%
East Noble School Board – Swan Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Kara Hand 0 0%
Lisa LeRoy 0 0%
Scott Truelove 0 0%
Central Noble School Board – Jefferson Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Amanda Lock 0 0%
Bradley Parker 0 0%
Deena Rupert 0 0%
Jay County Council At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jeanne Spurgeon II (R) 0 0%
Matt Minnich (R) 0 0%
Larry Newton Jr. (R) 0 0%
Judith Aker (D) 0 0%
Joshua Gibson (D) 0 0%
Jay County School Board – District 6
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Vickie Reitz 0 0%
Ryan Wellman 0 0%
MSD Steuben County School Board – District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Case Gilbert 0 0%
Mark Ridenour 0 0%
MSD Steuben County School Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Mark Cockroft 0 0%
Becky Maggart 0 0%
MSD Steuben County School Board -District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Leann Boots 0 0%
Tony Culver 0 0%
Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board At-Large
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Hank Koby 0 0%
Angela Sheets 0 0%
Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board – District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Neil Draper 0 0%
Trent White 0 0%
Huntington County School Board – District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jason Conwell 0 0%
Matthew Melcher 0 0%
Mark Shoffner 0 0%
Huntington County School Board – District 4
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Timothy Allen 0 0%
Reed Christiansen 0 0%
Steuben County Coroner
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Rodney Snyder (R) 0 0%
Lauren Vogel (D) 0 0%
Wabash Metropolitan School Board – Northeast District
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Christian Rosen 0 0%
Todd Topliff 0 0%
Manchester Community School Board – Chester Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Anthony Ayers 0 0%
Boyd Brubaker 0 0%
Manchester Community School Board – Pleasant Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
David Kewish 0 0%
Brian Ramer 0 0%
Manchester Community School Board – North Manchester
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Brice Bedke 0 0%
Robert Bucher 0 0%
Margaret Gardinier 0 0%
C. Russel Rearhard 0 0%
Kent Ulrey 0 0%
Southern Wells School Board – Notingham Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Todd Fletcher 0 0%
Eric Johnson 0 0%
Smith-Green School Board – District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Don Amber 0 0%
Emily Putt 0 0%
Smith-Green School Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jane Elliott 0 0%
Jacob Vanwagner 0 0%
Smith-Green School Board – District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Joseph Collins 0 0%
Jermiah Johnson 0 0%
Whitko School Board – District 1
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Tracy Howard 0 0%
Georgia Tenney 0 0%
Whitko School Board – District 2
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Jennifer Krull 0 0%
Lynn Studebaker 0 0%
Whitko School Board – District 3
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Annette Arnold 0 0%
Jason Wolfe 0 0%
Paulding County Commissioner (full-term commencing 1-2-2021)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Roy Klopfenstein (R) 0 0%
Franklin Robey Jr. (D) 0 0%
Paulding County Commissioner (full-term commencing 1-3-2021)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Clint Vance (R) 0 0%
Thomas Sinn (D) 0 0%
Paulding County Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Paulding County – Tax Levy (Renewal) Vantage Career Center
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Payne Village Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Paulding County
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Haviland Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Scott Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Carryall Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Carryall Township Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Antwerp Village Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Antwerp School District Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Harrison Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Broughton Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
City of Van Wert Proposed Charter question
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Spencerville Local Schools District
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Brumback Library District
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Jennings Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Liberty Township
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
Van Wert Sunday Liquor Sales Question
0% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here