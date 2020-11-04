Local 2020 General Election Results

The following is a list of area races and ballot measures, provided by our Partners in News at ABC 21. We will be updating this list throughout the vote-counting process.
|Indiana US President
|Donald Trump (R)
|357316
|57%
|Jo Jorgensen (L)
|10623
|2%
|Joe Biden (D)
|262325
|42%
|Ohio US President
|Donald Trump (R)
|0
|0%
|Jo Jorgensen (L)
|0
|0%
|Joe Biden (D)
|0
|0%
|Indiana Governor
|Eric Holcomb (R)
|282457
|63%
|Woodrow Myers (D)
|111886
|25%
|Donald Rainwater L
|52643
|12%
|Indiana Attorney General
|Jonathan Weinzapfel (D)
|152336
|35%
|Todd Rokita (R)
|279924
|65%
|US House IN District 3
|Chip Coldiron (D)
|33544
|30%
|Jim Banks (R)
|80022
|70%
|US House IN District 5
|Christina Hale (D)
|83369
|52%
|Kenneth Tucker L
|4193
|3%
|Victoria Spartz (R)
|72628
|45%
|Indiana Statehouse District 50
|Daniel Leonard (R)
|12669
|73%
|Jorge Fernandez (D)
|4613
|27%
|Indiana Statehouse District 33
|John Prescott (R)
|0
|0%
|Julie Snider (D)
|0
|0%
|Indiana Statehouse District 32
|Amie Neiling (D)
|0
|0%
|Anthony Cook (R)
|0
|0%
|Indiana State Senate District 16
|Juli Dominguez (D)
|5693
|39%
|Justin Busch (R)
|8969
|61%
|Shall IN Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Shall IN Appeals Court D2 Judge Cale Bradford be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Shall IN Appeals Court D3 Judge Elizabeth Tavitas be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Shall IN Appeals Court D4 Judge Melissa May be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Shall IN Appeals Court D5 Judge Elaine Brown be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Shall IN Appeals Court D5 Judge Margret Robb be retained?
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|US House OH District 8
|Vanessa Enoch (D)
|0
|0%
|Warren Davidson (R)
|0
|0%
|US House OH District 5
|Bob Latta (R)
|0
|0%
|Nick Rubando (D)
|0
|0%
|Ohio Supreme Court Term Commencing Jan. 1
|John O’Donnell
|0
|0%
|Sharon Kennedy
|0
|0%
|Ohio Supreme Court Term Commencing Jan. 2
|Jennifer Brunner
|0
|0%
|Judi French
|0
|0%
|Allen County Council At-Large
|Robert Armstrong (R)
|13669
|20%
|Ken Fries (R)
|14112
|21%
|Kyle Kerley (R)
|12178
|18%
|Melissa Fisher (D)
|9934
|15%
|Erin Fogg (D)
|7412
|11%
|Stephanie Henry (D)
|9460
|14%
|Allen County Surveyor
|Jeff Sorg (R)
|18614
|61%
|Nicholas Nelson (D)
|11718
|39%
|EACS School Board – District 4E
|Scott Garner
|243
|42%
|Steven Screeton
|329
|58%
|EACS School Board – District 5R
|Jennifer Blackburn
|1743
|32%
|Robert Nelson Jr.
|1025
|19%
|Lee Wilson Jr.
|2600
|48%
|FWCS Board – District 2
|Glenna Jehl
|593
|37%
|Regenia Jones
|419
|26%
|Jennifer Matthias
|601
|37%
|FWCS Board – District 3
|William Critell
|879
|51%
|Thomas Smith
|859
|49%
|FWCS Board – District 5
|Steve Corona
|1917
|66%
|Jose Dominguez
|1009
|34%
|NACS Board – District 2
|Steve Bartkus
|1926
|50%
|Zachary Felger
|1926
|50%
|SACS Board – District 1
|Bradley Mills
|3679
|72%
|Paul Moss
|1458
|28%
|SACS Board – District 3
|Jennifer Bennett
|2473
|41%
|Tracy Bilodeau
|1659
|28%
|Scott Myers
|1884
|31%
|Adams Superior Court Judge
|Patrick Miller (R)
|0
|0%
|Sam Conrad (D)
|0
|0%
|North Adams Community School Board – District 2
|Bradley Boyle
|0
|0%
|Kim Brandt
|0
|0%
|Carla Bultemeier
|0
|0%
|Jill Colclasure
|0
|0%
|South Adams School Board At-Large
|Gina Dunnuck
|0
|0%
|Kyle Litwiller
|0
|0%
|Amy Orr
|0
|0%
|Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board – Butler Township
|Marcus Carlson
|0
|0%
|Travis Holcomb
|0
|0%
|Mark Thrush
|0
|0%
|Garrett/Keyser/Butler School Board – City of Garrett
|Elizabeth Leitch
|0
|0%
|Danny Weimer
|0
|0%
|DeKalb Central School Board – City of Auburn
|John Davis
|0
|0%
|Heather Krebs
|0
|0%
|DeKalb Central School Board – Fairfield/Smithfield
|Jeff Johnson
|0
|0%
|Joshua Newbauer
|0
|0%
|East Noble School Board – At-Large
|Denise Holbrook
|1844
|41%
|David Pine
|2684
|59%
|East Noble School Board – Orange Township
|Brad Anderson
|2328
|59%
|Danny Beall
|1596
|41%
|East Noble School Board – Swan Township
|Kara Hand
|0
|0%
|Lisa LeRoy
|0
|0%
|Scott Truelove
|0
|0%
|Central Noble School Board – Jefferson Township
|Amanda Lock
|0
|0%
|Bradley Parker
|0
|0%
|Deena Rupert
|0
|0%
|Jay County Council At-Large
|Jeanne Spurgeon II (R)
|0
|0%
|Matt Minnich (R)
|0
|0%
|Larry Newton Jr. (R)
|0
|0%
|Judith Aker (D)
|0
|0%
|Joshua Gibson (D)
|0
|0%
|Jay County School Board – District 6
|Vickie Reitz
|0
|0%
|Ryan Wellman
|0
|0%
|MSD Steuben County School Board – District 1
|Case Gilbert
|0
|0%
|Mark Ridenour
|0
|0%
|MSD Steuben County School Board – District 2
|Mark Cockroft
|0
|0%
|Becky Maggart
|0
|0%
|MSD Steuben County School Board -District 3
|Leann Boots
|0
|0%
|Tony Culver
|0
|0%
|Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board At-Large
|Hank Koby
|0
|0%
|Angela Sheets
|0
|0%
|Bluffton-Harrison MSD School Board – District 3
|Neil Draper
|0
|0%
|Trent White
|0
|0%
|Huntington County School Board – District 1
|Jason Conwell
|0
|0%
|Matthew Melcher
|0
|0%
|Mark Shoffner
|0
|0%
|Huntington County School Board – District 4
|Timothy Allen
|0
|0%
|Reed Christiansen
|0
|0%
|Steuben County Coroner
|Rodney Snyder (R)
|0
|0%
|Lauren Vogel (D)
|0
|0%
|Wabash Metropolitan School Board – Northeast District
|Christian Rosen
|0
|0%
|Todd Topliff
|0
|0%
|Manchester Community School Board – Chester Township
|Anthony Ayers
|0
|0%
|Boyd Brubaker
|0
|0%
|Manchester Community School Board – Pleasant Township
|David Kewish
|0
|0%
|Brian Ramer
|0
|0%
|Manchester Community School Board – North Manchester
|Brice Bedke
|0
|0%
|Robert Bucher
|0
|0%
|Margaret Gardinier
|0
|0%
|C. Russel Rearhard
|0
|0%
|Kent Ulrey
|0
|0%
|Southern Wells School Board – Notingham Township
|Todd Fletcher
|0
|0%
|Eric Johnson
|0
|0%
|Smith-Green School Board – District 1
|Don Amber
|0
|0%
|Emily Putt
|0
|0%
|Smith-Green School Board – District 2
|Jane Elliott
|0
|0%
|Jacob Vanwagner
|0
|0%
|Smith-Green School Board – District 3
|Joseph Collins
|0
|0%
|Jermiah Johnson
|0
|0%
|Whitko School Board – District 1
|Tracy Howard
|0
|0%
|Georgia Tenney
|0
|0%
|Whitko School Board – District 2
|Jennifer Krull
|0
|0%
|Lynn Studebaker
|0
|0%
|Whitko School Board – District 3
|Annette Arnold
|0
|0%
|Jason Wolfe
|0
|0%
|Paulding County Commissioner (full-term commencing 1-2-2021)
|Roy Klopfenstein (R)
|0
|0%
|Franklin Robey Jr. (D)
|0
|0%
|Paulding County Commissioner (full-term commencing 1-3-2021)
|Clint Vance (R)
|0
|0%
|Thomas Sinn (D)
|0
|0%
|Paulding County Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Paulding County – Tax Levy (Renewal) Vantage Career Center
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Payne Village Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Paulding County
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Haviland Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Scott Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Carryall Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Carryall Township Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Antwerp Village Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Antwerp School District Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Harrison Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Broughton Village Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|City of Van Wert Proposed Charter question
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Spencerville Local Schools District
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Brumback Library District
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Jennings Township
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Van Wert Proposed Tax Levy – Liberty Township
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%
|Van Wert Sunday Liquor Sales Question
|Yes
|0
|0%
|No
|0
|0%