Loaded gun confiscated at Fort Wayne airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): An officer with Transportation Security Administration was able to stop a passenger with a loaded gun from boarding a plane Monday at Fort Wayne International Airport.

While screening carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on an X-ray screen, according to the TSA.

TSA officers notified Fort Wayne Airport Public Safety, which responded to the checkpoint and took the gun.

“TSA has a message for travelers: Take note of the contents of your carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport to ensure that you do not bring firearms or other prohibited items to the security checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said.

TSA issues fines to travelers who bring guns to a security checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter, according to the TSA.