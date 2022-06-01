Little Input Offered On NACS Next Likely Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The proposed contract for Northwest Allen County Schools’ next superintendent drew little public input at a hearing Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Board President, Ron Felger was prepared to relax the two-minute time limit for those wanting to speak on the matter but the three participants kept their comments brief. Felger identified Wayne Barker, a former NACS teacher with superintendent experience at two smaller districts, as the top candidate last month. The board is expected to vote on the contract next Tuesday. The proposed three-year agreement includes an annual base salary of $189,500 with potential for yearly $7,500 increases if rated “effective” or “highly effective” in annual evaluations. If approved, Barker would start at NACS on July 1st.