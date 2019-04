FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An AEP lineman is in serious condition after a fall Wednesday morning.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the lineman was working on a power pole in the 5400 block of East Paulding Road around 10 when they fell about 30 feet.

Fire crews responded, and the worker was transported to a local hospital. No other information has been released at this time.