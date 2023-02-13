Lincoln Day speaker announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Republican Party continues its tradition of brining nationally prominent speakers to the annual Lincoln Day Dinner. ACGOP Chairman Steve Shine announced today that Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor and regular panelist on ABC-TV’s “This Week”, will headline the dinner.

In making his announcement, Shine indicated that Governor Christie’s message will no doubt resonate within the community and will help elect Republican candidates to the office this fall. Shine said, ” Governor Christie accepted the invitation to be the keynote speaker at the 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner based, in part, upon the reputation of the local party’s national notoriety of hosting events of such a caliber that Fort Wayne and Allen County is a “must see venue” for the prominent GOP leaders.”

The Lincoln Day Dinner is Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Ceruti’s Summit Park. The VIP Reception for Governor Christie will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the dinner itself will begin at 6:30 p.m. Ticket price for the VIP Reception, are $200 per person while tickets for the dinner only are $100 per person. Reservations can be made on-line at allencountygop.com or by calling (260) 745-1970.