Lima man found dead on US 30

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied/Ohio Highway Patrol)

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO): A Lima man was found dead early Thursday morning on US 30 near Redd Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene at 3:05 a.m. where they found a body in the westbound lanes of US 30. Richard P. Lee, 52, was pronounced dead by the Allen County Coroner’s Office from injuries due to being struck by a vehicle. Lee’s vehicle was found parked on the side of Redd Road. It is unclear why Lee was outside of his vehicle.

Officials believe a light blue semi may be involved in the incident.

If you have any information, contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An investigation is still ongoing.

