Lilly Endowment awards $8M to Ivy Tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A local community college is getting an $8-million boost.

The grant from the Lilly Endowment will go toward Ivy Tech Community College’s Career Coaching and Employer Connection program, according to the Journal Gazette.

The program, which started at the school’s Fort Wayne campus last year and is being phased in statewide over a four-year plan, requires students to set up an “action plan” that helps them set and meet goals as they work toward a specific career focus.

Ivy Tech is guaranteed $5-million; they’ll need to secure $3-million in matching commitments from other sources to receive the rest of the grant.