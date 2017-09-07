“Likely carcinogen” found in Indiana water systems

INDIANA (Network Indiana): A new report says a likely carcinogen has been found at high levels in multiple Indiana water systems.

Environmental Working Group, a bipartisan non-profit organization released the findings Wednesday.

The chemical, known as 1,4 dioxane, was found in higher than recommended levels in five Indiana water systems: two near Columbus, two near Evansville, and one in LaPorte.

Indiana definitely isn’t alone, as more than 90 million Americans are believed to be at risk. The EPA currently does require water system testing of the chemical. The group recommends using a filter is an effective way to protect you and your family.

You can find the full study here, and an interactive map here.