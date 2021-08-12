Lighthouse Recovery expanding services with new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Lighthouse Biblical Recovery Center will be expanding services to men struggling with addiction, with the acquisition of a new facility on State Boulevard near their Hobson Road location.

The 13,000 square foot facility will enable Lighthouse to add a 30 day residential treatment program to its existing plans.

A men’s dormitory, kitchen and living area, as well as classroom space, a large chapel area and counseling offices are all within the new building. A community food-bank will also be opened and weekly chapel services will be offered to both the community and those Lighthouse is treating.

Additional acreage behind the building, located at 3000 E. State Boulevard, has developed walking trails and actually connects to the existing Lighthouse Facility at Hobson Road.