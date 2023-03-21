Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch endorses Banks for Senate

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Congressman Jim Banks has announced that Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has endorsed him for U.S. Senate.

In a release, Banks provided the following from Crouch,

“Jim Banks is a leading voice for Hoosiers in Washington when it comes to looking out for law enforcement, fighting against the Biden open borders agenda that is exposing our families to deadly fentanyl, and has demonstrated unwavering support for protecting the unborn.”

“I proudly endorse Jim Banks for United States Senate.”

Banks said the following,

“Lieutenant Governor Crouch has been a committed conservative voice for Indiana, and I am honored to have her support in my race to bring our shared values to the United States Senate.”

“I will continue to fight for the right to life, for our Constitutional freedoms, and to take the financial burden of Liberal spending policies off of Hoosiers backs, and it means a lot to have Suzanne’s endorsement in this effort.”