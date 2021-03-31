Library to maintain mask requirement through April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While Governor Eric Holcomb will relax Indiana’s mask mandate into a mask advisory on April 6th, he left the door open for local rules to be more strict.

The Allen County Public Library is taking him up on that.

The Fort Wayne-based library system’s board has decided to require that both library staff and patrons ages 8 and older wear a mask, covering both the nose and mouth, until April 30th at the earliest.

A Library spokesperson tells Fort Wayne’s NBC their “primary goal is to serve the community while protecting the health of staff and visitors,” adding that visitors who either don’t wear a mask or don’t wear one properly could be kicked out.

The ACPL board will revisit the mandate, and debate whether to lift it or extend it, during their next meeting on April 22nd.

For those who do not wish to wear a mask, the library will continue offering curbside pickup.